Festivals and Event Manager, Samantha Letang The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) continue to work with their transportation partners to make travel easier for visitors to and from Dominica for this year’s World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

This was according to Acting Festival and Events Manager, Samantha Letang during a weekly press conference.

She said the work continues to bring a memorable experience to all patrons.

«We are very pleased to announce that we have had discussions and formally now we have some additional flights that have been added to Dominica for the World Creole Music Festival,» she said.

Letang continued, «For LIAT, we have Antigua via St Kitts on Wednesday, October 26,» she revealed. «Caribbean Airlines has two additional flights from Kingston or Miami to Port of Spain on Wednesday, October 26, with connections onwards to Dominica on Thursday, October 27.»

She added, «The second flight is Barbados to Dominica and Port of Spain direct to Dominica on Thursday, October, 27. We have same-day connections from New York, Georgetown, and Grenada.»

She believes that this is very good news for Dominica.

Dominicans and visitors alike are being encouraged to visit DFC’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more details on these flights.

Furthermore, she encouraged visitors to book their flights early because seats are already being filled.

Persons are also being encouraged to book their accommodations in Portsmouth.

«There are a number of fully furnished apartments still available in the Portsmouth locale and additionally there is a shuttle service provider from Portsmouth to Roseau and back available for EC$50 or US$20,» Letang explained.

They are advised to contact certified Taxi operator Alexis Taxi Service at 767-235-5326.

According to Letang, the festival village experience which takes place during the WCMF on the Windsor Park Forecourt is expected to bring together a number of performers.

She revealed that this year there will be a different theme for every night.

«Friday is going to be an Afro Zouk session, Saturday is going to be Soca and Bouyon and Sunday will be Calypso,» Letang revealed.

She reported that there will be entertainment from a number of cultural groups added to that line-up.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

