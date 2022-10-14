Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston

Entornointeligente.com /

A curfew has been imposed in Bayshore Park in Kingston.

The measure will run from 8 p.m., on Friday, October 14 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, October 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along the Cement Company Dirt Road running from the company’s eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane.

EAST: Along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt Road.

