Cunupia man robbed at gunpoint

A Cunu­pia man was held up at gun­point in St Joseph and robbed of his Nis­san AD wag­on mo­tor­car on Thurs­day af­ter­noon.

The car, val­ued at TT $75,000, was lat­er found aban­doned at Hy­draulic Road North, Ca­roni, by of­fi­cers of the Las Lo­mas Po­lice Post on pa­trol.

The 26-year-old vic­tim of Dan­hal Street, Cunu­pia, was dri­ving along Farm Road, St Joseph around 2.10 pm on Oc­to­ber 13, when he was stopped by an African male who begged for a drop a short dis­tance away.

As the sus­pect got in­to the back-seat of the car and the dri­ver con­tin­ued on, the man point­ed to two oth­er men who had been stand­ing fur­ther down the road and told the dri­ver that they were his cousins, and they too, want­ed a drop.

As the dri­ver stopped abreast of the men, they each pulled out a gun and an­nounced a rob­bery, as they or­dered the dri­ver out of the car.

They lat­er tied the dri­ver’s hands and aban­doned him on a street in the vicin­i­ty of the St Joseph Sec­ondary School, which was for­mer­ly known as Curepe Ju­nior Sec­ondary School.

The vic­tim man­aged to free him­self and made his way to the Tu­na­puna Po­lice Sta­tion, where he made a re­port.

Fol­low­ing this, he con­tact­ed the com­pa­ny which tracked the car to Ca­roni.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are un­der­way to ap­pre­hend the sus­pects.

