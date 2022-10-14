Cunupia man robbed at gunpoint

A Cunupia man was held up at gunpoint in St Joseph and robbed of his Nissan AD wagon motorcar on Thursday afternoon.
The car, valued at TT $75,000, was later found abandoned at Hydraulic Road North, Caroni, by officers of the Las Lomas Police Post on patrol.
The 26-year-old victim of Danhal Street, Cunupia, was driving along Farm Road, St Joseph around 2.10 pm on October 13, when he was stopped by an African male who begged for a drop a short distance away.
As the suspect got into the back-seat of the car and the driver continued on, the man pointed to two other men who had been standing further down the road and told the driver that they were his cousins, and they too, wanted a drop.
As the driver stopped abreast of the men, they each pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, as they ordered the driver out of the car.
They later tied the driver’s hands and abandoned him on a street in the vicinity of the St Joseph Secondary School, which was formerly known as Curepe Junior Secondary School.
The victim managed to free himself and made his way to the Tunapuna Police Station, where he made a report.
Following this, he contacted the company which tracked the car to Caroni.
Investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian