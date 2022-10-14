Councillor Criticises Slow Pace Of South Coast Highway Project

Entornointeligente.com /

Councillor for the White Horses Division Hubert Williams did not hold back during Thursday’s meeting of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation as he expressed anger over the slow and disorganised process of work under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project. Mr. Williams, who was commenting on the poor condition of the road leading from Botany Bay to Morant Bay, described the stretch as «sick» and said the municipal corporation needed to «play a greater role in ensuring that the lives and the well-being of the people of the parish… is maintained at a level». He said there needed to be greater management of the road work and the flow of traffic. Mr. Williams noted that the poor state of the roads is crippling the business sector. The councillor singled out Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson, urging him to act on behalf of his constituents. He issued threats of protest over the negative effects of the road work on residents of St. Thomas.

