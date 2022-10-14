Cayman Islands: McKeeva Bush Inappropriate Behaviour Case Submitted To Prosecutors

Entornointeligente.com /

In the Cayman Islands, a preliminary file regarding allegations of inappropriate behaviour by now former House Speaker McKeeva Bush is with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The RCIPS, in a brief statement to the Cayman Compass on Thursday, said the preliminary file in the case has been submitted.

It added in the statement that «the completed file will be forwarded for legal ruling in early course.»

This latest development follows the surprise move by the West Bay West MP to resign with immediate effect, as opposed to a previously stated date of 30 November.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

