Brandy Updates Fans On Her Condition Following Reported Medical Scare

Singer and actress Brandy has updated concerned fans on her health, following reports that she was hospitalized after a possible seizure.

The Grammy winner, 43, did not confirm reports of her hospitalization, but she did post on Instagram that she is recovering from dehydration and a lack of nutrition.

She also used the moment to thank her fans for their well wishes, adding that she’s following doctors’ orders and getting the rest needed to recover.

Reports are that paramedics responded to her home, taking her to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday.

