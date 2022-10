Entornointeligente.com /

Ban­dits broke in­to the home of a St Au­gus­tine man on Wednes­day night and stole three birds val­ued at TT $5,100.

The 35-year-old pet shop own­er of Be­dasie Street, St. Au­gus­tine, locked his premis­es around 10.30 pm on Oc­to­ber 12 – and re­tired to bed.

Up­on check­ing around 10 am the next day, he found a wood­en door at the rear, pried open.

He lat­er found three bird cages, which each con­tained one bird, miss­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com