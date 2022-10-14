Bad Bunny Leads Nominations For 2022 American Music Awards

Entornointeligente.com /

Latin rapper Bad Bunny has earned 8 nominations to lead the list of nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each, with Bey and Swift facing off in the categories artiste of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album. Adele, Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Future each received five nods, while Jack Harlow and Tems received four nods. The AMAs added or revived six categories this year – favorite K-pop artist, favorite Afrobeats artist, favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite touring artist and favorite soundtrack. This is a breakthrough for K-pop and Afrobeats, which have not previously had AMAs categories dedicated to them. The American Music Awards are set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. A host has not yet been announced.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com