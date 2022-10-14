Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Entornointeligente.com /

Rob­bie Coltrane, the ba­by-faced co­me­di­an and char­ac­ter ac­tor whose hun­dreds of roles in­clud­ed a crime-solv­ing psy­chol­o­gist on the TV se­ries «Crack­er» and the gen­tle half-gi­ant Ha­grid in the «Har­ry Pot­ter» movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Be­lin­da Wright said he died Fri­day at a hos­pi­tal in his na­tive Scot­land, and but did not im­me­di­ate­ly oth­er de­tails. She called him «foren­si­cal­ly in­tel­li­gent» and «bril­liant­ly wit­ty» in just one of many trib­utes made to him.

«Har­ry Pot­ter» au­thor J.K. Rowl­ing, who decades ago had said Coltrane was her first choice to play Ha­grid, tweet­ed Fri­day that he was «an in­cred­i­ble tal­ent, a com­plete one off.»

«I was be­yond for­tu­nate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,» she wrote.

Born An­tho­ny Robert McMil­lan in Ruther­glen, Scot­land, Coltrane was in his ear­ly 20s when he be­gan pur­su­ing an act­ing ca­reer and re­named him­self in hon­or of jazz mu­si­cian John Coltrane.

He al­ready had a no­table screen ca­reer, with cred­its in­clud­ing «Mona Lisa,» «Nuns on the Run» and Ken­neth Branagh’s adap­ta­tion of «Hen­ry V» when he broke through on his own as a hard-bit­ten de­tec­tive in «Crack­er,» the 1990s TV se­ries for which he won best ac­tor at the British Acad­e­my Tele­vi­sion Awards three years run­ning.

He went on to ap­pear in all eight «Har­ry Pot­ter» movie as the young wiz­ard’s men­tor and had a wide va­ri­ety of oth­er parts, in­clud­ing a Russ­ian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers «Gold­en­Eye» and «The World is Not Enough» and Pip’s guardian Mr. Jag­gers in a 2012 adap­ta­tion of Dick­ens’ «Great Ex­pec­ta­tions.» More re­cent­ly, he re­ceived rave re­views for play­ing a beloved TV star who may har­bor a dark se­cret in the 2016 minis­eries «Na­tion­al Trea­sure.»

On Fri­day, his «Nuns on the Run» co-star Er­ic Idle tweet­ed that he had been talk­ing about Coltrane, «won­der­ing where he was,» when he learned of his death.

«Such a bright and bril­liant man. A con­sum­mate ac­tor, an ex­tra­or­di­nar­i­ly fun­ny co­me­di­an and an amaz­ing ac­tor. He was al­so a very good friend,» Idle wrote.

Wright said Coltrane is sur­vived by his sis­ter An­nie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gem­mell and his chil­dren Spencer and Al­ice.

Source: LON­DON (AP)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com