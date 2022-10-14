15-year-old Suspect Identified After Five Killed In US Shooting

Entornointeligente.com /

Police have identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect in a Raleigh, North Carolina mass shooting. Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed and two injured in a shooting spree that unfolded Thursday night. The suspect is in critical condition in hospital. The shooting occurred in a residential neighbourhood near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail on the outskirts of the state capital. A motive is yet to be established. The oldest person killed was 53 and the youngest 16. At least two other people, including another police officer, were wounded and taken to hospital.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com