CPC holds wide consultation on draft report

The Communist Party of China Central Committee has solicited opinions and suggestions from non-CPC personages on the draft report to the Party’s 20th National Congress, an important way to practice socialist consultative democracy and build up broad consensus before decisions about major issues are made.

A symposium, presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, was held on Aug 31 to make preparations for the 20th CPC National Congress, according to a statement released on Thursday.

During the meeting, Xi stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the CPC and the non-Communist parties, further consolidate and develop the broadest patriotic united front, pool all wisdom and strengths to the greatest possible extent to enable people from all social strata to strive for building a modern socialist country in all respects, and comprehensively advance national rejuvenation, the statement said.

Multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC is the basic political system in China. Non-Communist parties participate in the discussion and management of State affairs. It has been a long-held practice for the CPC to solicit suggestions and opinions from the non-Communist parties, leading figures of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and those with no party affiliation, on major policies and decisions of the CPC and the country.

The symposium came as the CPC is expected to unveil at the 20th National Congress, which will open on Sunday, its road map for the next five years and beyond, a key period for realizing national rejuvenation.

At the meeting, Xi introduced to the non-CPC personages how the draft report was produced. Leaders of the eight non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as a representative of personages without party affiliation, hailed the glorious achievements and the historic transformations the nation has made in the past years under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

They also gave their comments and suggestions with regard to building up consensus about national rejuvenation, promoting high-level opening-up, strengthening construction of the united front and the new type of political party system, and improving the capacity for independent innovation.

After hearing their comments, Xi said that in order to draft a report that conforms with the aspirations of all the Chinese people, meets the requirements of the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics and is adapted to the new situation and the new tasks that the Party and the State are facing, the CPC Central Committee fully practices democracy, strengthens research and investigation, and engages in extensive consultations to pool more wisdom.

Soliciting opinions and suggestions from non-CPC personages is an important part of political consultation, and it also provides an effective approach for those outside the Party to contribute their suggestions and wisdom in terms of China’s development and national rejuvenation, Xi said.

Noting that upholding the united front is an important historical experience drawn from the struggles of the century-old CPC, Xi stressed that the historic accomplishments and transformations in the new era resulted from the leadership of the Party, the arduous struggles of the Chinese people and the joint efforts made by the members of the united front, including the eight non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliation.

He expressed his hope that those outside the CPC could continue to support the decisions and policies of the CPC Central Committee, strengthen their sense of political responsibility and historical mission in uniting and cooperating with the CPC, and form mighty forces to carry out the blueprint to be unveiled by the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi also urged them to leverage their positive roles in coordinating social relations, defusing social conflicts and upholding social stability, and carry on the fine tradition of multiparty cooperation.

