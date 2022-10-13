China UN envoy: Restart peace talks on Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN. [Photo/Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official website] A Chinese ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday called for a relaunching of peace talks and the creation of conditions for a political settlement to the Ukraine crisis.

«The General Assembly, as the most representative organization of the UN, should play an active and constructive role on the issue of Ukraine by bridging differences and forming consensus, garnering the greatest synergy for peace talks, and finding the greatest common factor among member states,» Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said at the General Assembly’s 11th emergency special session on Ukraine.

«We have always believed that any action taken by the GA should be conducive to the de-escalation of the situation, be conducive to the early resumption of dialogue, and be conducive to the promotion of a political solution to this crisis,» he continued.

«The draft resolution submitted to this emergency special session for voting will not help achieve the above-mentioned objectives. Therefore, the Chinese delegation will abstain,» Geng said.

The UNGA on Wednesday adopted a resolution on the Ukraine crisis.

Geng said the work of the GA should be conducted in full accordance with the rules of procedure and should reflect fairness and impartiality. «With regard to procedural issues, the views of member states should all be fully expressed, and their motions should all be given equal weight,» he said.

China is deeply worried about the recent intensification of ground conflicts and saddened by the civilian casualties and damages to civilian facilities, said Geng.

«What is urgent now is to guide the parties concerned to exercise restraint, avoid escalation of conflicts, prevent the confrontation from getting out of control, and to de-escalate the situation. In the final analysis, the Ukraine crisis has to be resolved peacefully.» Geng said.

«However daunting the difficulties and challenges are, the door to political settlement shall not be closed, diplomatic negotiations shall not be stalled, and efforts to stop hostilities and promote peace talks shall not be slackened,» he continued.

«The international community must encourage the parties concerned to relaunch peace talks as soon as possible, incorporate reasonable concerns into negotiations, put feasible options on the table, and create conditions and space for the cessation of hostilities and settlement of the crisis,» he said.

Geng pointed out that since the outbreak of the crisis, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine has been deteriorating, and the coming winter will further aggravate the difficulties.

«China calls on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries, to ensure proper resettlement of the people affected by the conflict,» the envoy said.

Geng emphasized that the safety and security of nuclear facilities cannot be compromised, not even by the smallest margin.

Geng said that all-out and indiscriminate sanctions will not help solve the problem. Instead, «they will only disrupt the stability of global supply and industrial chains, amplify the spillover effects of the crisis, and affect the normal life of the people around the world».

Geng said that the Cold War mentality should be abandoned to prevent the world from falling into division. «The crisis in Ukraine shows once again that clinging to the Cold War mentality and bloc politics, creating bloc confrontation, and pursuing absolute security will not bring peace, but will only lead to conflicts, which serves no one’s interests.»

«It is irresponsible and dangerous to focus on ideological differences, intimidate and force other countries to take sides, create isolation and exert pressure, and engage in decoupling and chain-cutting,» the envoy said.

Geng reiterated that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected; the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be observed; the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously; and support should be given to all the efforts aimed at peaceful solutions.

