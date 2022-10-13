Can Suriname Replicate Guyana’s Oil Boom?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 11 mins 89.19 +0.08 +0.09% Brent Crude • 1 hour 94.57 +2.12 +2.29% Murban Crude • 15 mins 95.73 +1.88 +2.00% Natural Gas • 11 mins 6.677 -0.064 -0.95% Gasoline • 14 mins 2.693 -0.010 -0.37% Louisiana Light • 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06% Bonny Light • 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41% Opec Basket • 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00% Mars US • 18 hours 85.46 -2.04 -2.33% Gasoline • 14 mins 2.693 -0.010 -0.37% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 92.28 -0.76 -0.82% Murban • 2 days 96.26 +0.04 +0.04% Iran Heavy • 2 days 89.30 -1.75 -1.92% Basra Light • 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 94.17 -1.71 -1.78% Bonny Light • 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41% Girassol • 2 days 93.60 -1.47 -1.55% Opec Basket • 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39% Peace Sour • 17 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 17 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22% Central Alberta • 17 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56% Giddings • 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91% ANS West Coast • 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95% West Texas Sour • 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48% Eagle Ford • 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56% Kansas Common • 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 5 hours Angela Merkel Justifies Disastrous Energy Policy With Russia 6 hours Spain Withdraws From European Energy Treaty Over Climate Concerns 7 hours UN Resolution Condemns Russia’s «Illegal Annexation» Of Ukraine Regions 8 hours France Sends Germany Natural Gas To Ease Its Energy Crisis 9 hours Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict 11 hours Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions 12 hours Russia’s Oil Revenues Drop To The Lowest Level This Year 15 hours BlackRock Is Ready To Invest In U.S. Energy Pipelines 17 hours Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles 1 day Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build 1 day Global Nickel Supply Shifts Into Surplus 1 day Putin Suggests Creation Of European Gas Hub In Turkey 1 day Putin: All Energy Infrastructure «Under Threat» Following Pipeline Explosion 1 day OPEC Raised Oil Production In September But Remained Below Target 1 day Biden: Putin «Totally Miscalculated» Ukraine Invasion 1 day Putin Claims Russia Could Send Natural Gas To Europe Via Nord Stream 2 1 day Leak Halts Russian Oil Flow To Germany, Officials Say Sabotage Not Suspected 2 days China’s Oil Imports Climbed In September But Remained Below 2021 Levels 2 days The UK Energy Industry Is On Edge About A Potential Profit Cap 2 days Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face Consequences For OPEC+ Decision 2 days IMF Recession Warning Deals Blow To Oil Prices 2 days French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers 2 days White House Leaves Door Open For Additional SPR Releases 2 days Researchers Develop Lithium Battery With 40% More Energy Density 2 days U.S. Officials Promised Saudis It Wouldn’t Let Oil Market Collapse 2 days EU Eyes November Deal To Tackle Runaway Gas Prices 2 days Sweden Boots Russia From Nord Stream Investigation 2 days Israel And Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement That Unlocks Oil And Gas Reserves 2 days Soaring Energy Costs Could Cripple Europe’s Car Manufacturing Industry 2 days Biden Is Re-Evaluating Relations With Saudi Arabia Following The OPEC+ Cut 2 days LNG Freight Rates Hit Record High As Europe Races To Secure Gas 3 days More U.S. Oil Heads To Asia As French Strikes Slash European Demand 3 days Senior U.S. Senator Wants To Halt All Cooperation With Saudi Arabia 3 days Saudi Arabia Sentences Men To Death For Obstructing Its «City Of The Future» 3 days JP Morgan’s CEO Urges U.S. Oil And Gas Drillers To Raise Production 3 days Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September 3 days Oil Workers Join Iran Protests As Authorities Intensify Crackdowns 3 days Prices At The Pump Are Ticking Higher After OPEC Decision 3 days France’s Fuel Supply Problems Worsen As Refinery Strikes Continue 3 days The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 8 days Wind droughts 2 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 days Australian power prices go insane 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course? 5 days «Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy» by Alex Kimani 8 days «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 10 days «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com