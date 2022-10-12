Iraq Pushes Key Gas Developments To Reduce Import Dependence On Iran

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 87.19 -0.08 -0.09% Brent Crude • 1 hour 92.45 -1.84 -1.95% Murban Crude • 15 mins 93.85 -1.79 -1.87% Natural Gas • 12 mins 6.449 +0.014 +0.22% Gasoline • 24 mins 2.612 -0.018 -0.70% Louisiana Light • 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61% Bonny Light • 2 days 95.58 -2.78 -2.83% Opec Basket • 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00% Mars US • 20 mins 87.50 -2.13 -2.38% Gasoline • 24 mins 2.612 -0.018 -0.70%

Marine • 2 days 93.04 -2.88 -3.00% Murban • 2 days 96.22 -2.67 -2.70% Iran Heavy • 2 days 91.05 -2.88 -3.07% Basra Light • 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 95.88 -3.24 -3.27% Bonny Light • 2 days 95.58 -2.78 -2.83% Girassol • 2 days 95.07 -2.98 -3.04% Opec Basket • 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Canadian Crude Index • 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 68.10 -1.78 -2.55% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 91.50 -1.78 -1.91% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 89.75 -1.78 -1.94% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 86.90 -1.78 -2.01% Peace Sour • 17 hours 83.60 -1.78 -2.08% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 84.90 -1.78 -2.05% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 93.85 -1.78 -1.86% Central Alberta • 17 hours 83.20 -1.78 -2.09%

Louisiana Light • 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40% Giddings • 3 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51% ANS West Coast • 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95% West Texas Sour • 3 days 86.16 -1.51 -1.72% Eagle Ford • 3 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40% Kansas Common • 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 6 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build 5 hours Global Nickel Supply Shifts Into Surplus 6 hours Putin Suggests Creation Of European Gas Hub In Turkey 7 hours Putin: All Energy Infrastructure «Under Threat» Following Pipeline Explosion 8 hours OPEC Raised Oil Production In September But Remained Below Target 9 hours Biden: Putin «Totally Miscalculated» Ukraine Invasion 10 hours Putin Claims Russia Could Send Natural Gas To Europe Via Nord Stream 2 11 hours Leak Halts Russian Oil Flow To Germany, Officials Say Sabotage Not Suspected 13 hours China’s Oil Imports Climbed In September But Remained Below 2021 Levels 14 hours The UK Energy Industry Is On Edge About A Potential Profit Cap 15 hours Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face Consequences For OPEC+ Decision 16 hours IMF Recession Warning Deals Blow To Oil Prices 1 day French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers 1 day White House Leaves Door Open For Additional SPR Releases 1 day Researchers Develop Lithium Battery With 40% More Energy Density 1 day U.S. Officials Promised Saudis It Wouldn’t Let Oil Market Collapse 1 day EU Eyes November Deal To Tackle Runaway Gas Prices 1 day Sweden Boots Russia From Nord Stream Investigation 1 day Israel And Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement That Unlocks Oil And Gas Reserves 1 day Soaring Energy Costs Could Cripple Europe’s Car Manufacturing Industry 1 day Biden Is Re-Evaluating Relations With Saudi Arabia Following The OPEC+ Cut 1 day LNG Freight Rates Hit Record High As Europe Races To Secure Gas 2 days More U.S. Oil Heads To Asia As French Strikes Slash European Demand 2 days Senior U.S. Senator Wants To Halt All Cooperation With Saudi Arabia 2 days Saudi Arabia Sentences Men To Death For Obstructing Its «City Of The Future» 2 days JP Morgan’s CEO Urges U.S. Oil And Gas Drillers To Raise Production 2 days Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September 2 days Oil Workers Join Iran Protests As Authorities Intensify Crackdowns 2 days Prices At The Pump Are Ticking Higher After OPEC Decision 2 days France’s Fuel Supply Problems Worsen As Refinery Strikes Continue 2 days The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year 2 days Republicans Withdraw $1 Billion From BlackRock Due To Its ESG Policies 2 days Russia Strikes Civilian Targets Across Ukraine With Missiles 3 days Germany To Unveil New Measures To Protect Consumers From High Energy Prices 3 days Saudi Aramco Will Maintain Oil Deliveries To Asia Despite OPEC+ Cuts 3 days Testing Begins At Heavily Disputed Natural Gas Field Between Israel And Lebanon 5 days Crude Oil Prices Set To Finish Week With Major Gain 5 days Shell Warns Weak Earnings From Gas Trading Could Impact Profits 5 days U.S. Shale Workforce In Short Supply 5 days EU Bans Russia From Using Crypto Services 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 8 days Wind droughts 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 7 days Australian power prices go insane 7 days «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course? 4 days «Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy» by Alex Kimani 9 days «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

