Hinds bashes TTUTA’s ‘unconscionable’ protest in wake of COVID learning loss

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds has condemned the recent «unconscionable» protests taken by TTUTA to stay away from schools in light of the negative impact COVID-19 had on students’ academic performances.
He made the comment at the opening ceremony of The ARROW (Aural, Read, Respond, Oral, Write) Foundation Literacy Day Extravaganza at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port-of-Spain yesterday.
Hinds said the pandemic had disrupted students’ lives and had «an adverse impact» on learning «not just in Trinidad but in the region and the world.»
He said considering the regressions in students’ education, he «could not help but observe and take disaffection with some of the teachers.»
He said there were other ways in which teachers could have resolved their grievances without subjecting the nation’s children to an additional loss of schooling.
«To go further to deny these children of these developmental tools, I found to be unconscionable and therefore could not support that conduct,» Hinds said.
Following Hinds’ statements, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the Government has recognised the need to devote resources to T&T’s children and ensure they recuperate from «being on the brink» due to the pandemic. She said that this year’s budgetary allotments will account for this shortfall.
«You would have seen $50 million allocated in this year’s budget towards remedial education… it means that we recognise that we are going to have to invest in helping our children recover from COVID and its effects because that is where we begin to take back our country, take back our children.»
Gadsby-Dolly said COVID-19 did not only impact the scholastic performance of students but other areas also.
«The learning loss is not just academic, it is social, economic in some cases for these children, it is psychological and therefore the effect of that and the mitigation of that will take a lot of effort from us all.»
She said the routine students were accustomed to while going to school had also been broken and attempts to reintegrate them into a sense of normalcy were proving to be difficult.
Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry, along with the ARROW Foundation, will improve the quality of education within East Port-of-Spain schools. The Government was injecting more resources into schools and is currently aiding 26 secondary schools in this manner and will soon be incorporating several primary schools into the mix, she noted.
ARROW Foundation director Christopher Bonterre said they partnered with Shell Trinidad and Tobago to support literacy training for pupils across primary schools, specifically targeting 20 schools located in East Port-of-Spain.
The local ARROW Foundation, a branch of one of the UK’s Leading Literacy programme, is a non-profit organisation that has transformed the lives of thousands of children in over 200 schools across T&T over the past 16 years.
Bonterre explained that in the coming years, this collaboration will not only help the students but «generate over 3,500 powerful student intervention programmes over the next three years, including one on one interventions for all children with special needs, all children who have a learning disability and will provide ongoing training and international certification for over 120 teachers.»
During yesterday’s event, students from different schools were invited to partake in a myriad of activities, including storytelling, word scrambles, puzzles as well as colouring activities.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian