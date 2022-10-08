Waiting for the ODPM

During Thursday’s meeting of the Standing Finance Committee, Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein posed questions to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds about the performance of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management during flooding and landslides disasters this week.
While Minister Hinds mounted a defence of the ODPM, the concerns by MP Hosein are not only valid ones but are shared by many citizens throughout the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago.
Indeed, with the heavy rainfall associated with a weather pattern leading to flooding in certain communities, the loss of one life and massive damage to property, many sectors of society were left wondering what exactly triggers the country’s major disaster response unit into action.
The ODPM’s mission states that its goal is «To build National Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation capabilities with our partners and coordinate response and recovery operations in order to protect the people, environment and economy and ensure a disaster resilient nation.»
However, the most critical part of that mission—coordinate response and recovery operations—has come under heavy criticism in recent times.
Indeed, much of the focus when it comes to disaster response continues to fall to officials at the 14 regional corporations around the country and TEMA in Tobago, even when it is clear they are overwhelmed and incapable of dealing with situations.
During the two previous threats of bad weather over this country, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi took command and led the preparations alongside other ministries and State agencies.
But should this not have been done by ODPM?
While this clearly signals a policy shift, with regional corporations being the first port of call during weather-related disasters, it should not, by any means, negate the role of the ODPM in lending critical assistance to these bodies in times when necessary.
At one point, the ODPM functioned robustly, taking the lead and charge when disasters occurred.
It should not, therefore, now relegate its responsibilities to public education campaigns and merely disseminating press releases when regional corporations on the ground are often stretched thin attempting to meet the demands of citizens in distress, who often have to fend for themselves until assistance arrives.
Instead, personnel from the ODPM should be out in the field, working shoulder-to-shoulder with regional corporation employees to bring relief to those most impacted by disasters.
The country has experienced more than its fair share of flooding and landslides over the years to know the more hands on deck and boots on the ground, the greater the chance of citizens’ lives returning to normal.
