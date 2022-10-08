Waiting for the ODPM

Entornointeligente.com /

Dur­ing Thurs­day’s meet­ing of the Stand­ing Fi­nance Com­mit­tee, Barataria/San Juan MP Sad­dam Ho­sein posed ques­tions to Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Fitzger­ald Hinds about the per­for­mance of the Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment dur­ing flood­ing and land­slides dis­as­ters this week.

While Min­is­ter Hinds mount­ed a de­fence of the ODPM, the con­cerns by MP Ho­sein are not on­ly valid ones but are shared by many cit­i­zens through­out the length and breadth of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

In­deed, with the heavy rain­fall as­so­ci­at­ed with a weath­er pat­tern lead­ing to flood­ing in cer­tain com­mu­ni­ties, the loss of one life and mas­sive dam­age to prop­er­ty, many sec­tors of so­ci­ety were left won­der­ing what ex­act­ly trig­gers the coun­try’s ma­jor dis­as­ter re­sponse unit in­to ac­tion.

The ODPM’s mis­sion states that its goal is «To build Na­tion­al Dis­as­ter Risk Man­age­ment and Cli­mate Change Adap­ta­tion ca­pa­bil­i­ties with our part­ners and co­or­di­nate re­sponse and re­cov­ery op­er­a­tions in or­der to pro­tect the peo­ple, en­vi­ron­ment and econ­o­my and en­sure a dis­as­ter re­silient na­tion.»

How­ev­er, the most crit­i­cal part of that mis­sion—co­or­di­nate re­sponse and re­cov­ery op­er­a­tions—has come un­der heavy crit­i­cism in re­cent times.

In­deed, much of the fo­cus when it comes to dis­as­ter re­sponse con­tin­ues to fall to of­fi­cials at the 14 re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions around the coun­try and TEMA in To­ba­go, even when it is clear they are over­whelmed and in­ca­pable of deal­ing with sit­u­a­tions.

Dur­ing the two pre­vi­ous threats of bad weath­er over this coun­try, Min­is­ter of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Faris Al-Rawi took com­mand and led the prepa­ra­tions along­side oth­er min­istries and State agen­cies.

But should this not have been done by ODPM?

While this clear­ly sig­nals a pol­i­cy shift, with re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions be­ing the first port of call dur­ing weath­er-re­lat­ed dis­as­ters, it should not, by any means, negate the role of the ODPM in lend­ing crit­i­cal as­sis­tance to these bod­ies in times when nec­es­sary.

At one point, the ODPM func­tioned ro­bust­ly, tak­ing the lead and charge when dis­as­ters oc­curred.

It should not, there­fore, now rel­e­gate its re­spon­si­bil­i­ties to pub­lic ed­u­ca­tion cam­paigns and mere­ly dis­sem­i­nat­ing press re­leas­es when re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions on the ground are of­ten stretched thin at­tempt­ing to meet the de­mands of cit­i­zens in dis­tress, who of­ten have to fend for them­selves un­til as­sis­tance ar­rives.

In­stead, per­son­nel from the ODPM should be out in the field, work­ing shoul­der-to-shoul­der with re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tion em­ploy­ees to bring re­lief to those most im­pact­ed by dis­as­ters.

The coun­try has ex­pe­ri­enced more than its fair share of flood­ing and land­slides over the years to know the more hands on deck and boots on the ground, the greater the chance of cit­i­zens’ lives re­turn­ing to nor­mal.

