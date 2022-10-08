This design feature is off the wall

Entornointeligente.com /

So you want to embark on a decoration journey of enhancing the rooms of your home and have been looking at the various beautifying effects that can bring an exciting, unusual feel to its interior atmosphere.

There are so many design features to choose from out there, and numerous areas for them to be applied, so much so, that you may be at a loss for where to start.

Let’s begin with those bare, expressionless walls. Let’s give them meaning so that they can produce their own statement, your statement! From floor to ceiling, your entire walls will come alive when you customise them with realistic photo motifs. These wall images signal your home’s entry into murals where you can personalise and tell your own story.

Wall after wall is brought into captivating focus in your house, filled with untold possibilities, adding multi-dimensional elements to your living space. But what are we really talking about here?

A wallpaper like no other! Not what you have seen or heard about, and yet, it has been around for many years. These unique, surreal images are of full-size photography, real-life pictures at very high resolution that add a sense of realism to your indoors – and this can be of anywhere. On the moon, on a beachfront, in the mountains by a river, in the middle of a small town square, or anywhere you have ever dreamt of being. Imagination is your only limitation. So the technology that has given birth to these high-quality prints, allow you to choose from photographs in a variety of scenic settings, or even better yet, allows the option to use your pictures to design and transform the interior walls of your bedrooms, kitchen, living/dining room areas, etc.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com