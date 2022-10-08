Tabaquite MP begs for help with landslips in her constituency 

Entornointeligente.com /

The Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Tabaquite, Ani­ta Haynes MP, has sound­ed the alarm once more about land­slips on the Guaracara Tabaquite Road, point­ing specif­i­cal­ly to the re­cur­rent land move­ment at the 17-kilo­me­tre mark.

In an of­fi­cial state­ment, the Tabaquite MP is urg­ing gov­ern­ment agen­cies to ex­pe­dite the process of ad­dress­ing what she de­scribes as a «dan­ger­ous» state of af­fairs.

Ac­cord­ing to MP Haynes, the road­way, which was last cleared in mid-Sep­tem­ber by the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port, is again blocked by land­slip de­bris.

«This is a mat­ter of ur­gent pub­lic safe­ty,» MP Haynes said. «The land is still mov­ing, and, with more in­stances of in­clement weath­er, the road is be­com­ing in­creas­ing­ly com­pro­mised. Ve­hi­cle pas­sage has been re­duced to a sin­gle lane and even that is be­com­ing nar­row­er day by day, with ve­hi­cles be­ing forced to dri­ve along the edge of the re­tain­ing wall.»

MP Haynes con­firmed that the cause of re­cur­rent land­slips at this site is un­der po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tion. She re­vealed in her re­lease that she wrote to the Min­istry of Plan­ning and De­vel­op­ment in Sep­tem­ber, for its sup­port in these in­ves­ti­ga­tions as well as in ob­tain­ing le­gal ac­cess to the land, which is pri­vate­ly owned, in or­der to im­ple­ment last­ing so­lu­tions. She said the Plan­ning Min­istry has since re­ferred the mat­ter to the En­vi­ron­men­tal Man­age­ment Au­thor­i­ty (EMA).

«It is crit­i­cal that the State ob­tains le­gal per­mis­sion in or­der to car­ry out these works,» MP Haynes stat­ed. «Ul­ti­mate­ly, as the in­ves­ti­ga­tions con­tin­ue, the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of the land own­er will be de­ter­mined.»

«Un­til such time, I am call­ing on the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port to con­tin­ue to as­sist us with clear­ing the road­way so that mem­bers of the pub­lic can tra­verse safe­ly,» she added.

The Tabaquite MP ob­serves that nav­i­gat­ing the roads in the area could be a har­row­ing ex­pe­ri­ence for com­muters in gen­er­al, not­ing there are, «…im­ages and videos [that] clear­ly show the dan­ger­ous con­di­tions mo­torists must ma­noeu­vre.»

She promis­es to con­tin­ue lob­by­ing the au­thor­i­ties on the mat­ter:

«In ad­di­tion to is­su­ing for­mal re­quests for as­sis­tance from my of­fice, I in­tend to raise this mat­ter in Par­lia­ment at the ear­li­est op­por­tu­ni­ty in or­der to ex­pe­dite the process.»

«Once again, I urge every­one to ex­er­cise ex­treme cau­tion as we seek to re­solve this mat­ter in the near fu­ture,» she added.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com