Tabaquite MP begs for help with landslips in her constituency 

The Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, Anita Haynes MP, has sounded the alarm once more about landslips on the Guaracara Tabaquite Road, pointing specifically to the recurrent land movement at the 17-kilometre mark.
In an official statement, the Tabaquite MP is urging government agencies to expedite the process of addressing what she describes as a «dangerous» state of affairs.
According to MP Haynes, the roadway, which was last cleared in mid-September by the Ministry of Works and Transport, is again blocked by landslip debris.
«This is a matter of urgent public safety,» MP Haynes said. «The land is still moving, and, with more instances of inclement weather, the road is becoming increasingly compromised. Vehicle passage has been reduced to a single lane and even that is becoming narrower day by day, with vehicles being forced to drive along the edge of the retaining wall.»
MP Haynes confirmed that the cause of recurrent landslips at this site is under police investigation. She revealed in her release that she wrote to the Ministry of Planning and Development in September, for its support in these investigations as well as in obtaining legal access to the land, which is privately owned, in order to implement lasting solutions. She said the Planning Ministry has since referred the matter to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).
«It is critical that the State obtains legal permission in order to carry out these works,» MP Haynes stated. «Ultimately, as the investigations continue, the responsibility of the land owner will be determined.»
«Until such time, I am calling on the Ministry of Works and Transport to continue to assist us with clearing the roadway so that members of the public can traverse safely,» she added.
The Tabaquite MP observes that navigating the roads in the area could be a harrowing experience for commuters in general, noting there are, «…images and videos [that] clearly show the dangerous conditions motorists must manoeuvre.»
She promises to continue lobbying the authorities on the matter:
«In addition to issuing formal requests for assistance from my office, I intend to raise this matter in Parliament at the earliest opportunity in order to expedite the process.»
«Once again, I urge everyone to exercise extreme caution as we seek to resolve this matter in the near future,» she added.
