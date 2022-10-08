Shields advocates for more high-tech security solutions

Entornointeligente.com /

Security consultant Mark Shields believes that security companies should provide more technology-based services instead of relying solely on manpower.

His suggestion comes as a 50 per cent cost increase looms over the industry after a recent Supreme Court ruling that guards are employees and not contractors, as previously classified by security companies. The ruling means companies will now have to start paying a portion of the guards’ National Housing Trust (NHT) contributions and provide additional benefits.

Arguing that there is an «unhealthy dependence on guards», the former deputy commissioner of police, who now operates Shields Crime & Security Consultants Limited, told The Gleaner that a shift to more technology will be cost-effective in the long run.

«The immediate benefits will be greater efficiency and effectiveness through the use of technology. Also, there will be a reduction in operational costs for the services of security guards,» he said.

«Technology is an investment that will improve safety and security. We find that our clients who’ve invested in technology become more confident in their overall security platform when they experience the benefits of effective access control, CCTV with artificial intelligence, facial recognition and licence plate-reading applications,» he added.

