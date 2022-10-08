Ronald Sanders | The OAS is broke and broken

Entornointeligente.com /

As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), the OAS is financially broke. We are trying to run an organisation that costs $118 million on an unrealistic budget of $81 million. The result is that the secretariat of the organisation is unable to carry out a mountain of mandates from a hill of meagre financial resources.

Sadly, because of this, the staff of the organisation live in uncertainty.

Many are seeking better security elsewhere, and there is an exodus of talent, as skilled people flee to seek refuge in destinations with better prospects. It is little wonder that the peoples of our countries do not see the benefits of the OAS and, therefore, place little or no value on it.

Member states with the financial capacity to pay withhold their due contributions, and others seek incentives to pay on time what they agreed to pay, and have an obligation to meet.

The organisation is still booking as receivable income contributions from countries that have severed their ties from it, in fictional transactions that claim these monies, running into tens of millions of dollars, are somehow payable.

