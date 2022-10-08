PM: I don’t like to lick down people building

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday said that his administration has a master plan for 15,000 housing solutions on lands located in the vicinity of Clifton in St Catherine, a day after the Government moved in to bulldoze unfinished structures in an unauthorised section.

The demolition exercise caused severe stress and anguish for many home hopefuls, some of whom had reportedly paid huge sums of money to unscrupulous persons for lots, believing the properties were being sold legitimately.

«This community and this area is about to experience a transformation,» Holness said as he toured the area on Friday and met with peeved residents, following the demolition of 10 of 30 unfinished houses that were marked for destruction.

He told residents that some lands have been made available for affordable houses that the Housing Agency of Jamaica and National Housing Trust will develop.

He added that people would have the options to acquire a parcel of land, or a starter unit, or a full unit, pointing out that the Government has been modelling its target prices with that of the nearby Catherine Estates development, which has units starting at $6.5 million.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com