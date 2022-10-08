Opposition MP urges Govt to act on travel advisories & black listings

Entornointeligente.com /

An Op­po­si­tion MP has tak­en is­sue with what he ar­gues is Gov­ern­ment’s fail­ure to act as­sertive­ly on Trav­el Ad­vi­sories is­sued by the US State De­part­ment on Trinidad and To­ba­go, and oth­er neg­a­tive se­cu­ri­ty list­ings which he says are harm­ful to this coun­try’s in­ter­na­tion­al im­age.

In a state­ment is­sued to­day, Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Na­pari­ma, Rod­ney Charles, who is the Shad­ow Min­is­ter for Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty on the Op­po­si­tion bench­es, asks:

«Why does this Row­ley-led Gov­ern­ment not take ac­tion on pre­vi­ous US Trav­el Ad­vi­sories so that this year would have reg­is­tered sig­nif­i­cant im­prove­ments?»

Ac­cord­ing to MP Charles, «…year af­ter year US, Cana­di­an, New Zealand, UK, Aus­tralian Trav­el Ad­vi­sories dis­cour­age their cit­i­zens from vis­it­ing T&T, ad­vise them to avoid cer­tain parts of T&T and Port-of-Spain, and this ad­min­is­tra­tion seems to be do­ing ab­solute­ly noth­ing to make TT safe for us, for in­vestors, and for tourists? Is it too much to de­clare our Queens Park Sa­van­nah a crime free zone?

The Na­pari­ma MP al­so chas­tis­es Gov­ern­ment for its in­er­tia where this coun­try’s sta­tus on the Eu­ro­pean Union’s black­list (ac­ti­vat­ed since 2017), and the 2022 US Traf­fick­ing in Per­sons Re­port are con­cerned.

«Ir­repara­ble harm is be­ing done to our tourism in­dus­try, in­vest­ment cli­mate, for­eign di­rect in­vest­ments and in­ter­na­tion­al rep­u­ta­tion,» he ar­gues, «while Hinds, Browne and Row­ley fid­dle, op­er­at­ing as if it is busi­ness as usu­al.»

The Op­po­si­tion MP raised the is­sue fol­low­ing state­ments in the Par­lia­ment on Fri­day, by Min­is­ter of For­eign and CARI­COM Af­fairs, Dr Amery Browne, that Trinidad and To­ba­go «was not down­grad­ed in the lat­est US Trav­el Ad­vi­so­ry.»

The Min­is­ter told Par­lia­ment: «The coun­try is as­so­ci­at­ed with a Lev­el 2 trav­el ad­vi­so­ry at this time, par­tic­u­lar ar­eas of Port-of-Spain are as­so­ci­at­ed with a lev­el 4 trav­el ad­vi­so­ry. This is ex­act­ly the same two tiers that ex­ist­ed last year.»

MP Charles says Gov­ern­ment no longer be com­pla­cent on such mat­ters.

«By un­der­scor­ing our con­tin­u­ing Lev­el 2 and 4 sta­tus, he is in fact con­fess­ing that they have done ab­solute­ly noth­ing to im­prove our po­si­tion on past ad­vi­sories,» he stat­ed in the re­lease.

He added: «It is time for this Gov­ern­ment to get se­ri­ous with its re­spon­si­bil­i­ties. T&T can­not con­tin­ue with its busi­ness-as-usu­al ap­proach. This is mon­u­men­tal slack­ness. We can and must do bet­ter.»

