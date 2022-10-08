Opposition MP urges Govt to act on travel advisories & black listings

An Opposition MP has taken issue with what he argues is Government’s failure to act assertively on Travel Advisories issued by the US State Department on Trinidad and Tobago, and other negative security listings which he says are harmful to this country’s international image.
In a statement issued today, Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, who is the Shadow Minister for National Security on the Opposition benches, asks:
«Why does this Rowley-led Government not take action on previous US Travel Advisories so that this year would have registered significant improvements?»
According to MP Charles, «…year after year US, Canadian, New Zealand, UK, Australian Travel Advisories discourage their citizens from visiting T&T, advise them to avoid certain parts of T&T and Port-of-Spain, and this administration seems to be doing absolutely nothing to make TT safe for us, for investors, and for tourists? Is it too much to declare our Queens Park Savannah a crime free zone?
The Naparima MP also chastises Government for its inertia where this country’s status on the European Union’s blacklist (activated since 2017), and the 2022 US Trafficking in Persons Report are concerned.
«Irreparable harm is being done to our tourism industry, investment climate, foreign direct investments and international reputation,» he argues, «while Hinds, Browne and Rowley fiddle, operating as if it is business as usual.»
The Opposition MP raised the issue following statements in the Parliament on Friday, by Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, that Trinidad and Tobago «was not downgraded in the latest US Travel Advisory.»
The Minister told Parliament: «The country is associated with a Level 2 travel advisory at this time, particular areas of Port-of-Spain are associated with a level 4 travel advisory. This is exactly the same two tiers that existed last year.»
MP Charles says Government no longer be complacent on such matters.
«By underscoring our continuing Level 2 and 4 status, he is in fact confessing that they have done absolutely nothing to improve our position on past advisories,» he stated in the release.
He added: «It is time for this Government to get serious with its responsibilities. T&T cannot continue with its business-as-usual approach. This is monumental slackness. We can and must do better.»
