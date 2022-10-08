Off-duty cop kills man in full view of children after dispute over parking spot

Entornointeligente.com /

A Pleas­antville man was fa­tal­ly shot by an off-du­ty po­lice­man dur­ing an al­ter­ca­tion in front a su­per­mar­ket in San Fer­nan­do yes­ter­day af­ter­noon.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, Jamie Walk­er, 39, was shot while his chil­dren were seat­ed in his car in front the We Su­per­mar­ket lo­cat­ed along the Na­pari­ma Ma­yaro Road in Co­coyea Vil­lage.

Walk­er’s wife tried to in­ter­vene when the of­fi­cer pulled out his gun.

«Dad­dy, Dad­dy,» cried his chil­dren as the shots rang off around 4.30 pm.

Video footage showed Walk­er and the off-du­ty of­fi­cer jostling with each oth­er, when the of­fi­cer pulled out a gun and fired at Walk­er. Two shots were fired. The in­ci­dent oc­curred in full view of sev­er­al peo­ple, in­clud­ing work­ers.

Walk­er, a fa­ther of four of Or­chid Gar­dens, died at the scene.

Ini­tial re­ports sug­gest­ed they were ar­gu­ing over where Walk­er’s car was parked.

A se­nior po­lice of­fi­cer said the off-du­ty of­fi­cer was not de­tained, as in­quiries were con­tin­u­ing. He is said to be a con­sta­ble as­signed to the Guard and Emer­gency Branch.

Walk­er’s wife Heather Sede­no-Walk­er told re­porters that she picked up her hus­band from his work­place in Mara­bel­la. Three of their chil­dren, ages 13, eight and four, were with her. The cou­ple al­so has a ba­by who will turn two this month.

She said they want­ed some­thing to eat, so she pulled in­to the car park area in front of the su­per­mar­ket and went to a food busi­ness across the road.

«While I was wait­ing, I was hear­ing ar­gu­ing. So I came out and I saw he and the guy ar­gu­ing. I said, ‘What go­ing on?’ the kids are in the car. Why al­lyuh get­ting on like that?’ With that they scram­ble, they sep­a­rat­ed and throw­ing talk. An­oth­er man said, ‘al­lyuh be care­ful, that man has a gun.’»

Sede­no-Walk­er said when the man pulled out the gun she ran in­side a near­by phar­ma­cy and then heard two shots.

«When I came out I saw him stand­ing and talk­ing. I saw blood on his shirt. I said, ‘why he have blood on his shirt? He said ‘he good he good.’ He sat down. Then he lie down and I went over him and re­alised he got a wound on his bel­ly.»

She said she ran in­to the phar­ma­cy for ad­vice on how to help her hus­band alive and the work­er told her to put a cloth over it.

«But the guy who did the shoot­ing did not want me to touch him and go around him at all. So I called the am­bu­lance. It took very long to reach. My hus­band said he want­ed wa­ter but we could not give it to him,» she said.

Still con­fused and in shock over the in­ci­dent, Sede­no-Walk­er said they had been mar­ried for 14 years.

She said, «When the shots fired the three chil­dren start­ed to bawl ‘Dad­dy dad­dy.’»

She said their 13-year-old son wit­nessed the shoot­ing.

Sede­no-Walk­er said she asked the of­fi­cer how he could shoot her hus­band.

«He tell me ‘I is ah po­lice’ and showed me his badge,» she re­called.

She said her hus­band was an ex-sol­dier and «a per­son who fights back… «He is a very brave and out­spo­ken per­son. He is fear­less. But this was not called for.»

Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tion III and South­ern Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

