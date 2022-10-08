NWRHA hosts Walk for Mental Health & Mental Health Fair on Sunday

Entornointeligente.com /

The North West Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (NWRHA) will stage a «Walk for Men­tal Health» event, and host a «Men­tal Health Fair» to com­mem­o­rate Men­tal Health Day to­mor­row, Sun­day 9 Oc­to­ber 2022, from 3:00 pm at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah, Port of Spain.

«The NWRHA events on Sun­day are geared to­wards gen­er­at­ing aware­ness for Men­tal Health & Well­ness, as well as break­ing the bar­ri­er as­so­ci­at­ed with Men­tal Health,» a re­lease from the or­gan­i­sa­tion stat­ed.

Ob­served an­nu­al­ly on Oc­to­ber 10, World Men­tal Health Day seeks to raise aware­ness of men­tal health is­sues around the world and to mo­bi­lize ef­forts in sup­port of men­tal health.

Ac­cord­ing to the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WHO):

«The Day pro­vides an op­por­tu­ni­ty for all stake­hold­ers work­ing on men­tal health is­sues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make men­tal health care a re­al­i­ty for peo­ple world­wide.»

This year, the theme is Make Men­tal Health & Well-Be­ing for All a Glob­al Pri­or­i­ty .

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com