NWRHA hosts Walk for Mental Health & Mental Health Fair on Sunday

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) will stage a «Walk for Mental Health» event, and host a «Mental Health Fair» to commemorate Mental Health Day tomorrow, Sunday 9 October 2022, from 3:00 pm at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
«The NWRHA events on Sunday are geared towards generating awareness for Mental Health & Wellness, as well as breaking the barrier associated with Mental Health,» a release from the organisation stated.
Observed annually on October 10, World Mental Health Day seeks to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO):
«The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.»
This year, the theme is Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority .
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian