Nunez-Tesheira raises concerns about PNM internal election process

Concerns over changes to the electoral process to the People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections are being raised by former Minister of Finance Karen Nunez-Tesheira, who intends to contest the post of political leader.
In a letter addressed to the chairman of the PNM Elections Supervisory Committee, Anthony Roberts, the political leader hopeful has red-flagged plans to have voting in the party’s elections take place over a three-day period—November 26 and 27 and December 4, 2022.
Describing the change as «a matter of grave concern,» Nunez-Tesheira, an attorney-at-law, seeks clarification on security arrangements for early ballots and the counting process for all ballots eventually cast.
She also raises the issue of registration of qualified voters and criteria determining who should be a voter.
Nunez-Tesheira said the voting days of November 26 and 27 and a final date almost a week later on December 4 could create issues.
«This, in effect, amounts to nine days, as the counting of the votes cast will not occur until the final day set aside for voting, as I understand it. While there is no expressed by-law or rule stating that the voting process should be completed in one day, it has been the practice and custom from the very inception of the party that the voting would be so completed and votes immediately counted in the presence of appointed representatives,» she said.
«Further, when one considers that only one day is set aside for voting by hundreds of thousands of citizens in the general elections, as is the norm elsewhere, this new process becomes even more baffling.»
She added, «One, therefore, cannot help but question the reasoning for this significant change, adding as it does, a layer of unnecessary complexity to the process, and more particularly, an opportunity for ill-intentioned persons to tamper with the boxes during what amounts to be a nine-day hiatus.»
She also questioned the arrangements for securing the boxes.
Nunez-Tesheira is also concerned about the requirement regarding new registrants who wish to cast their votes in the elections. She said she was told it was three months, but sought confirmation from one of the senior officers at Baliser House responsible for the voting process and it appears that there is no time frame involved.
She said, «Instead, I was advised that new applications are sent to Baliser House where the decision is made as to who qualifies or does not qualify as a registrant, for the purpose of being added to the Final List of Voters; that the process takes some time and is not completed until the Final List is published by Baliser House.»
The former Finance Minister under a Patrick Mannign regime also questioned the lack of communication about the electoral requirements.
She said, «Finally, what is the most worrisome aspect of this entire process is the lack of communication and/or timely communication as to the electoral requirements, including the availability and locations of the requisite forms and the publication of clear and settled guidelines for new registrants participating in this current internal election.»
Nunez-Tesheira, added, «I therefore respectfully call upon the party executive to revert to its time-honoured electoral process of one day of voting and that the relevant voting information be communicated and published in a timely and easily accessible manner.»
She said she is looking forward to the supervisory committee’s published response to the queries which she said, «can only be beneficial to the PNM party’s well-earned reputation of adherence to structure and observance of its rules as contained in its constitution and by-laws.»
