No sidewalks on Irwin Road expose students to danger

THE EDITOR, Sir:

The quality of construction, management and sustainability of a country’s public social institutions and physical infrastructure is a mirror of the mentality and perception of the government towards the people who elected them.

I was driving, around the time of the dismissal of schools, along the Tucker main road in St James, and then negotiated a steep left turn on to the pothole-riddled and dusty Irwin Road. There I saw students from both Irwin High and primary schools traversing by foot the roadways going in the direction of Montego Bay. There were no sidewalks on both the roadways. Consequently, the children were literally battling with the vehicles speeding along the Tucker main road. Further, there were the thick clouds of dust, generated by the vehicles along the Irwin Road, which were stifling the students. With both vehicles and students wrestling for space, there is a momentous human tragedy waiting to happen!

If education and the safety and security of children were vital issues for any government, then educational institutions would not have been built devoid of suitable physical infrastructure for the safety, security, and health of students. What appears to be a priority is simply building schools as holding areas, as is done for animals, for the children between school hours. Battling with the elements and the traffic, these children seem to be treated like the former Irwin Estate slaves on which their ancestors toiled, rounded up in the morning and released in the afternoon. Is it because these children are not of the upper social strata, hence such a treatment?

