Letter of the Day | Make mental health a national priority

THE EDITOR, Sir:

I am making a call as a mental health patient and advocate for us as a country to make mental health a national priority. I want to join with all our mental health practitioners and people of goodwill to extend words of encouragement and support to the community of the mentally ill of which I am a part.

A diagnosis of mental illness is normally a very difficult and emotionally challenging experience not only for the person afflicted with the ailment, but also for family members and loved ones. In many cases, an acceptance of the diagnosis can become a difficult task, that often results in years of denial, to the detriment of those affected and impacted by the ailment.

It is common to feel lonely, afraid and ashamed at given times along our mental illness journey. However, it is not necessary or realistic to go through it all by ourselves. I always tell my colleagues within the community of the mentally ill to reach out for help whenever we feel overburdened and broken in spirit. We should join support groups online and in the physical space. We should build friendships with people who will encourage and support us. We should educate ourselves about mental illness. The more we know, the better we are able to cope with and respond to the challenges associated with the ailment.

