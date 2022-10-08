Judge eyes summer trial in Kesha’s legal clash with Dr Luke

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge said Friday.

Manhattan Judge Jennifer Schecter said jury selection could start in either late June or early July, asking the two sides to choose and let her know. She broached the dates at the end of a hearing that worked through some of the legal issues and arguments that need to be resolved before the trial can start.

The TiK ToK singer and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued each other in 2014.

She alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years. He accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com