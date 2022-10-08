J’can Canadian storyteller excited to perform at inaugural Miss Lou festival

Entornointeligente.com /

TORONTO:

Tania Hernandez seizes every opportunity she can to celebrate Jamaica’s culture and her muse, Louise Bennett-Coverley. To do so at the Louise Bennett Square in Gordon Town, St. Andrew, at the upcoming inaugural festival honouring Miss Lou is a high point of her creativity. She will travel from Hamilton, Ontario to perform in Miss Lou’s hometown, paying tribute by reciting one of her monologues and singing a song she wrote specially for her.

Like Opal Palmer Adisa and the small team working to make the October 15 event a reality, Hernandez believes that Miss Lou is the mother of Jamaican culture and worthy of a festival in her homeland.

«Mi luv Miss Lou plain and simple. I am an avid and passionate student of Miss Lou’s works. I want to be among my people celebrating our Mother of Jamaican culture and international icon who laid the groundwork to make our culture and first language, Patois, recognized and respected at home and abroad,» Hernandez said.

Adisa, a professor, author, poet, and editor of the anthology, 100+ Voices for Miss Lou: Poetry, Tributes, Interviews, Essays , said Miss Lou is too important not to have a festival that’s homegrown, especially when Florida and a few other places have festivals about her.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

