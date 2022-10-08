Gleaner article spurs increased choral fellowships to KC choir

Entornointeligente.com /

A Gleaner article highlighting the implementation of choral fellowships at Kingston College (KC) has spurred an outpouring of such fellowships to the school, with 45 choral fellowships now having been offered the institution.

United States Ambassador to Jamaica, N. Nick Perry, a past student of Kingston College, has pledged some 11 choral fellowships to the school to build and strengthen the school choir.

The ambassador’s pledge came after he attended service at the KC chapel on the school grounds.

During the service, Ambassador Perry addressed the congregants and reminisced on his days as a student at Kingston College, where he was a member of the chapel choir and lamented the fact that the choir was experiencing some difficulty in recruiting trebles, He offered to finance the fellowships to boys who joined the choir as trebles.

His donation came after The Gleaner carried a story that the Spencer Family was providing some 18 choral fellowships over three years to build up the choir’s treble section.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com