Germany May Be Unable To Avoid A Gas «Emergency»

21 hours Crude Oil Prices Set To Finish Week With Major Gain 22 hours Shell Warns Weak Earnings From Gas Trading Could Impact Profits 23 hours U.S. Shale Workforce In Short Supply 1 day EU Bans Russia From Using Crypto Services 1 day Swedish Nord Stream Probe Strengthens Sabotage Suspicions 1 day Alberta's New Pro-Oil Premier Is On A Collision Course With Trudeau 1 day Germany's Industrial Output Drops As Energy Prices Soar 1 day UK Launches Massive Oil & Gas Licensing Round 1 day OPEC+ Production Cut Adds To Uncertainty In Oil Markets 1 day Goldman Sachs Boosts Oil Price Predictions In Bullish Update 1 day Russia Claims Natural Gas Could Still Flow Through Nord Stream 2 2 days Czechs Propose 60% Tax On Excess Energy Profits 2 days 4 EU Countries Propose 'Dynamic' Gas Price Corridor 2 days European Leaders Gather To Discuss Energy And Security 2 days OPEC+ Cuts Or Not, White House Wants To Refill SPR 2 days Swedish Investigation Shows 'Detonations' Caused Nord Stream Leaks 2 days Norway To Boost Oil & Gas Production As It Expects Record 2023 Revenue 2 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Prices Will Hit $100 Next Quarter 2 days Saudi Arabia Leaves Flagship Crude Pricing To Asia Unchanged 2 days Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization 2 days GE Slashes Wind Power Workforce 2 days U.S. Considers Easing Venezuela Sanctions To Boost Oil Supply 3 days Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant 3 days Georgia Grapples With Russia's Mobilization Exodus 3 days ArcelorMittal Makes $5 Billion Bet On Indian Steel Manufacturing 3 days The UK Is Rushing To Ink Long-Term Gas Deals With Norway And Qatar 3 days Qatar Sets Its Sights On Becoming The World's Largest LNG Trader 3 days White House Announces Another $625 Million In Defensive Aid For Ukraine 3 days OPEC+ JMCC Committee Recommends 2 Million Bpd Production Cut 3 days IEA: Europe's Natural Gas Shortage Could Be Even Worse Next Winter 3 days WTO: Energy Crisis Will Cause A Slowdown In Global Trade Growth 3 days Indian Refiners Look To Lock In Oil Deals Ahead Of Russian Crude Embargo 3 days Exxon Expects To Post Strong Q3 Earnings 3 days The White House Is In A Panic To Stop The OPEC+ Production Cut 4 days Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws 4 days U.S. Shale Won't Fill Gap If OPEC+ Cuts Oil Production 4 days Iranian Rial Plunges To Record Low 4 days UK Blocks Russia From Purchasing Array Of Services From British Firms 4 days Shell, Aramco: There's No Quick Fix For Tight Oil Market 4 days Shell CEO Calls For Higher Taxes To Protect Consumers 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe's Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 5 days «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 3 days Wind droughts 1 day «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 10 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 3 days Australian power prices go insane 6 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China's Leader 9 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 1 day «Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy» by Alex Kimani 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

