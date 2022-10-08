Freedom of expression taken away in Zimbabwe

Entornointeligente.com /

It is painful and infuriating the space for freedom of expression is shrinking and increasingly criminalised by the clueless, careless and corrupt ZANU-PF government and its reckless president Emmerson Mnangagwa who was instrumental in forcing out Zimbabwe’s autocratic former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Zimbabweans initially welcomed the change of no longer living under Mugabe’s 37-year rule. But, under Mnangagwa’s leadership, dozens of people, opposition supporters, political activists, journalists, church leaders, trade union members and student leaders have been arrested and brought to court on charges that legal experts say amount to harassment and are reminiscent of the Mugabe days.

Award-winning Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga has been found guilty of staging a protest with the intent of inciting public violence. Dangarembga, a fierce critic of the government, was arrested in 2020 for marching while holding a placard demanding reforms. She was charged with her friend and colleague Julie Barnes, who joined her on the protest. They were handed a suspended six-month jail term and fined Zimbabwean $70,000 (US$120).

