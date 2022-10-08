Family of Karen Smith heartened by memorial scholarship

Entornointeligente.com /

The family of Karen Smith are heartened by the fundraising concert being staged this Sunday by her friends at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. Funds from the concert will be used to establish the Karen Smith Memorial Scholarship and finance the refurbishing of a practice room at the College’s School of Music.

Smith’s daughter Courtni Jackson, as well as her widower, renowned bass player Jackie Jackson, will join the list of musicians who have given their time and talent, free of cost, to appear in the concert being held at the Vera Moody Concert Hall at the School of Music.

For Courtni Jackson, who is a student at the college, this event represents the impact her late mother had on the people she had met, and she shared that the honour is not lost on her and her entire family.

«I feel so honoured and touched that she has made such an impact on people’s lives, so much so that even a whole year after she has passed, there are persons who feel the need to put on these initiatives in her honour. To have a scholarship in her honour at the School of Music at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is just amazing.

«I am so touched … she is such an inspiration to us all, and may her light shine down upon this concert; may her light shine down upon all those who use this practice room and may her light shine down on all the people whom she has touched in her lifetime,» Jackson continued.

