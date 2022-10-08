Fair wages for private security personnel

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

On September 23, Supreme Court Justice David Batts ruled that Marksman personnel are employees and not contractors.

Security officers as employees are now entitled to vacation and sick leave with pay. They are also now entitled pension as employees and to 40 hours per week. Anything over should be time and a half or double.

The private security industry is crucial to Jamaica, so clients who employ the services of these security firms should be happy that the security officers are happy.

