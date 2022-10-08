Editorial | Is there an end to red tape?

Entornointeligente.com /

We have heard the pleas, over and over, for government to cut the red tape and become more efficient and business-friendly. Successive administrations have acknowledged the problem and given their commitment to lift administrative burdens in the regulatory environment so businesses can thrive.

Usually, the calls come from members of the public and the business sector, but, lately, a member of the political elite has joined the chorus. Pearnel Charles Jr, confronted with the reality that it took two years to procure two tractors for the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, had this to say: «We have to break down the barrier that is holding back our efficiency,» even as he acknowledged that, as minister, he ought to be able to do something about it. Can he? Will he? Are any of his colleagues even listening?

Yet, another important voice has been added to the debate. Dr Damien King, chairman of Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), recently went public with the frustrations the RPJ has faced in trying to procure lands to expand depots for collecting the environmentally unfriendly plastic bottles so popular in the food trade. Dr King cited the long wait for approvals and the challenge of starting over again when the land was taken over by another department.

Both Mr Charles and Dr King were quick to point out that bureaucracy is not a bad thing. We agree that bureaucracy can be helpful in providing the necessary organisation for agencies of government as they try to coordinate various services. However, if not properly handled, red tape can erect barriers between the public and the public services on which they rely.

BACK SEAT When red tape takes over, discretion tends to take a back seat. We have seen how it works. There is endless paperwork to fill out, decisions take forever to be ratified, and many of the steps required are unnecessary and redundant and lead to frustration. These many layers of approval that are required create opportunities, for the void is inevitably filled by the ‘fixer’ who employs corrupt means to get things done expeditiously.

