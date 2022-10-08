Dozens Killed by Floods in Nigeria

Entornointeligente.com /

According to preliminary estimates, damaged more than 16,000 homes and flooded more than 1,600 agricultural lands.

More than 40 people were killed by floods that hit the Nigerian states of Katsina and Niger, the media outlet ‘The Cable’ reported, citing local authorities.

«A total of 42 people were killed by flooding in Niger and Katsina states,» the media outlet posted on its website.

According to the emergency management agency of Niger state in western Niger, the natural disaster killed 18 residents and affected more than 50,000 people.

In Katsina state in northern Nigeria, according to authorities, the floods claimed the lives of 24 people, and more than 18,000 residents were forced to flee their homes.

The natural disaster, according to preliminary estimates, damaged more than 16,000 homes and flooded more than 1,600 agricultural lands.

