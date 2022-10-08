Downy Tennis serves off in the west

Entornointeligente.com /

Mackaiba Thomas, Jason Duval and Kahj Clarke were winners in the men’s open category as the inaugural staging of the Downy Tennis Classic served off yesterday at the Tryall Sports Club in Hanover.

Thomas needed three sets to defeat Kyle Clarke 6-0, 4-6, 10-5; Duval whipped Daniil Moe 6-3, 6-2 and Kahj Clarke beat Michael Nickel 0-6, 6-2,10-3.

In Class Two Richard Deenah beat Adam Epstein 6-4, 6-3.

The men’s open contest will showcase some of the top local talents, such as Dwayne Pagon, Duaine Miller, David Goldsmith and Matthew Rodriguez with the players battling for the $100,000 first prize.

With professional tennis absent for some time, tournament organiser Simon Casserly believes the Downy Classic could lead to other top-class tennis events.

