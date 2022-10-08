Cepep wins appeal against contractor over default judgment

The Cepep Company Limited has won its appeal over a construction company obtaining a default judgement against it for unpaid fees for its refurbishment works on the La Horquetta Health Centre in 2015.
Delivering a judgement yesterday morning, Appellate Judges Nolan Bereaux and Charmaine Pemberton ruled that a High Court Judge and an Assistant Supreme Court Registrar got it wrong when they upheld Shade Construction Company Limited’s application for the default judgement.
According to the evidence in the case, in April 2015, Shade Construction successfully tendered to perform the work for Cepep on behalf of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
Under the terms of the agreement, Cepep allegedly promised to pay $742,100 plus VAT for the work 90 days after the project was completed.
Cepep repeatedly claimed that it was seeking funding to make payments to contractors hired by it.
Shade Construction sued the State company in September 2017 and served the court filings on it using registered post.
It applied for a default judgement after Cepep allegedly failed to file an appearance in the allotted time under the Civil Proceedings Rules, which govern how civil litigation is managed.
The application was granted by the Assistant Registrar in October 2017.
In January 2018, Cepep applied to set aside the default judgement based on issues it raised with the service of the lawsuit.
While the judge ruled that Cepep had a reasonable prospect of success in defending the case, he ruled that he could not set aside the judgement or extend the time for it to file its defence, as it did not act diligently when it found out what transpired.
In the judgement, Justice Pemberton ruled that the judge got it plainly wrong when he refused to exercise his discretion in the case. She also ruled that the Assistant Registrar should not have granted the default judgement, as the deadline for Cepep to register an appearance was miscalculated and had not, in fact, elapsed when Shade Construction made the application.
«A defendant ought not to be prejudiced by an overzealous claimant who has filed a premature request for default judgement,» she said.
As part of its decision in the case, the appeal panel remitted the case to another High Court Judge to determine after a trial.
Cepep was represented by Elton Prescott, SC, Farai Hove-Masaisai and Ibo Jones. Lesley-Ann Lucky-Samaroo represented Shade Construction.
