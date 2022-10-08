Black British history deserves more than just a month

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON:

Black History Month has almost become a tokenistic ceremonial annual event to celebrate this country’s historically marginalised black population. Although I don’t necessarily believe in it being scrapped, I feel black history should already be embedded in the school curriculum. Black life resonated with the episodes of everyday individuals throughout major epochs of this country, from the Tudors to Victorian and Edwardian Britain. Instead, from my experiences, the school curriculum chooses to discuss the trans-Atlantic slave trade and US civil rights.

With the mass immigration of Commonwealth migrants in the post-war period, the school system sought to assimilate these children with a promotion of multiculturalism. The election of Margaret Thatcher in 1979 paved the way for new radical changes with her hopes of a ‘classless’ and ‘colour-blind’ British society. Above all, the assault on public education was notable. The New Right sought to suppress multicultural education and the egalitarian reforms of the Education Act 1944.

Seemingly, ethnocentrism began to dominate this education system.

Fast-forward almost 40 years, and the vigorous legacies of Thatcherism are still apparent. The promotion of ‘British values’ under the Conservatives-Lib Dems coalition claimed that schools should promote students’ spiritual, moral, social, and cultural (SMSC) development. Guidance on promoting British values was published for schools in November 2014. Lord Josh Nash, former parliamentary undersecretary of state for school system, stated, «We want every school to promote the basic British values of democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, and mutual respect and tolerance for those of different faiths and beliefs.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com