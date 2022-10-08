Another Murder in Cauca: 137 Social Leaders Killed in 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

Edinson Murillo Ararat was a member of the Maroon Guard and the Cuenca Community Council.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced the murder of another social leader in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao, in the department of Cauca (southwest).

The victim was identified as Edinson Murillo Ararat, who was a member of the Cimarrona Guard and the Community Council of Cuenca, in the northern department of Cauca, Indepaz reported on Thursday.

The institute, said Murillo, was traveling with his bodyguard, Yeifer Medina Chivatá, on a motorcycle when they were attacked by two men with firearms in the town of Taminango.

This event brings the number of social leaders killed in Colombia so far this year to 137 social leaders, according to Indepaz. Since the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016, the figure reaches 1 364.

#ATENCIÓN ‼️| Fue asesinado en Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, Edinson Murillo Ararat, líder social del Consejo Comunitario Zanjón de Garrapatero, junto a su escolta Yeinfer Medina. Es el líder #137 asesinado en 2022 según @Indepaz pic.twitter.com/pSJ8H2f87b

— Iván Macea™ (@MaceaOfficial) October 7, 2022 Edinson Murillo Ararat, social leader of the Zanjón de Garrapatero Community Council, was murdered in Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, along with his escort Yeinfer Medina. He is the #137 leader killed in 2022 according to Indepaz.

«A specialized team to carry out urgent actions for the murder of social leader Edinson Murillo Ararat and a protection man in Santander de Quilichao» was formed by the Special Investigation Unit, in coordination with the Cauca Sectional, informed this Friday the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ombudsman’s Office called on the authorities to protect human rights leaders and defenders in northern Cauca.

