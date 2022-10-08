Absent DNA report stalls trial of businessman on drug charge

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Oral Johnson, the businessman who was arrested in April after reportedly being held with over 19 pounds of cocaine in Coral Gardens, St James, is to return to the St James Parish Court on November 1 after his highly anticipated trial failed to get under way on Thursday.

Johnson, a 45-year-old restaurant and bar operator of a Westmoreland address, had been scheduled to stand trial on charges of possession, dealing, taking steps to export, and trafficking of 19lbs, 10.98 ounces of cocaine. But, as the trial was about to start, Johnson’s attorney Henry McCurdy told the court that he had not been given a copy of a requested DNA report that was needed to complete the defence’s file for the trial.

«We are not ready, as the Crown had asked for a DNA report. The DNA was done and it was not returned. We are asking and pressing that the DNA be produced before we proceed to trial,» McCurdy argued. «We are five months into this case, and the order was made [for the DNA report] and it was not done. We think it is not fair for our client to go to trial without the DNA being done.»

«Some disclosure [of documents] has been prepared and it has been served …. This is something that forms part of the case against him [Johnson], whether it helps the prosecution or not, the defence is entitled to have it,» Parish Judge Sasha Ashley replied.

