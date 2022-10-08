$800,000 bail for firearms dealer charged with possession of explosives

A firearms dealer was yesterday granted $800,000 bail with surety after he was charged with possession of explosives and prohibited firearms.
Brent Thomas, 61, of Nutmeg Avenue, Haleland Park, Maraval, who was arrested by police in Barbados, appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court.
He was charged with three counts of possession of prohibited weapons, namely automatic firearms; and four counts of possession of explosives.
Thomas, who is the owner of the Specialist Shooters Training Centre in Aranguez, San Juan, was held by police in Barbados.
The charges were laid following an audit of Thomas’ business by officers of the T&TPS’ Professional Standards Bureau (PSB)—who picked up several discrepancies and later executed a search warrant at his home.
It is alleged that during this search, four explosive devices were found.
During further searches at Thomas’ businessplace, three prohibited firearms were also reportedly found.
Assistant Supt Birch, of the PSB, later obtained seven warrants of apprehension for Thomas and flew to Barbados, where Thomas had been apprehended by Barbadian police on October 5.
He was later handed over to local officials.
The exercise, which was spearheaded by Snr Supt Suzette Martin, along with Insp Narine, Sgt Pierre and Cpl Joefield, took place between September 22 and October 5.
Thomas is due to reappear in court on November 3.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian