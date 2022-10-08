$800,000 bail for firearms dealer charged with possession of explosives

Entornointeligente.com /

A firearms deal­er was yes­ter­day grant­ed $800,000 bail with sure­ty af­ter he was charged with pos­ses­sion of ex­plo­sives and pro­hib­it­ed firearms.

Brent Thomas, 61, of Nut­meg Av­enue, Hale­land Park, Mar­aval, who was ar­rest­ed by po­lice in Bar­ba­dos, ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Mau­reen Ba­boolal-Gafoor in the Port-of-Spain Mag­is­trates’ Court.

He was charged with three counts of pos­ses­sion of pro­hib­it­ed weapons, name­ly au­to­mat­ic firearms; and four counts of pos­ses­sion of ex­plo­sives.

Thomas, who is the own­er of the Spe­cial­ist Shoot­ers Train­ing Cen­tre in Aranguez, San Juan, was held by po­lice in Bar­ba­dos.

The charges were laid fol­low­ing an au­dit of Thomas’ busi­ness by of­fi­cers of the T&TPS’ Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB)—who picked up sev­er­al dis­crep­an­cies and lat­er ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at his home.

It is al­leged that dur­ing this search, four ex­plo­sive de­vices were found.

Dur­ing fur­ther search­es at Thomas’ busi­ness­place, three pro­hib­it­ed firearms were al­so re­port­ed­ly found.

As­sis­tant Supt Birch, of the PSB, lat­er ob­tained sev­en war­rants of ap­pre­hen­sion for Thomas and flew to Bar­ba­dos, where Thomas had been ap­pre­hend­ed by Bar­ba­di­an po­lice on Oc­to­ber 5.

He was lat­er hand­ed over to lo­cal of­fi­cials.

The ex­er­cise, which was spear­head­ed by Snr Supt Suzette Mar­tin, along with In­sp Nar­ine, Sgt Pierre and Cpl Joe­field, took place be­tween Sep­tem­ber 22 and Oc­to­ber 5.

Thomas is due to reap­pear in court on No­vem­ber 3.

