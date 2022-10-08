2-y-o in urgent need of life-saving heart surgery

Entornointeligente.com /

Tanya Williams is growing more anxious daily as her two-year-old son, Jahari Headley, is in need of urgent heart surgery with his condition worsening.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Friday, Williams detailed how she took her son to the doctor’s office last week for a checkup and was told that he was showing no indications of improvement.

The concerned mother of two other healthy boys, ages 11 and 10, said she frequently ponders why Jahari was afflicted with this condition.

The toddler was born with a large hole and two smaller holes in his heart, along with other heart complications.

The condition is known as ventricular septal defect (VSD), a common heart defect that is present at birth. The heart has to work harder than normal as a result of the oxygen-rich blood pumping into the lungs instead of to the rest of the body.

