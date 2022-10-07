Tosh Alexander calls listeners to attention with ‘Cum Yah’

Entornointeligente.com /

Megaphone in hand, recording artiste Tosh Alexander channels the energy of a sound-clash experience in her dancehall and hip-hop-infused single Cum Yah .

«I wanted to remain true to the culture in the delivery style; there comes my decision to do more of a deejay or singjay approach,» Alexander told The Gleaner .

The lyrics are filled with bravado, which the entertainer is quick to add are figurative.

«I’m not condoning violence or the murdering of young people in my song, but a play on words. In Jamaica, we’re known to use terms like ‘murda dem’ in a metaphoric way to express our competitiveness. When I say ‘murder people pickney’, I want people to understand that it is me, playing up my confidence, saying that my style, fashion and lyrics are strong and powerful,» she said.

The rhythm, an up-tempo fusion of dancehall and hip-hop, came from producer JonFX, and after hearing it, Alexander said she was inspired to deliver vocals that would match the track’s energy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com