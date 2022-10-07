Talkback Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

Question: A 16-year-old Kingston Technical student died last week after an altercation at school with another student. What programmes would you like implemented in schools to curb violence? Responses are from Twitter and Instagram.

As part of the medical needed for school, maybe some form of (consented) psychological test could also be done to pick up on possible signs of behaviour not conducive to the classroom. Then a programme could be implemented to resolve any burning issues.

– @slidemongoose

