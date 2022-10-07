Starbucks Jamaica now aiming for 25 stores

Entornointeligente.com /

The Starbucks franchise in Jamaica has transitioned from a niche brand geared at tourists to a household name that now aims to build out a chain of 25 stores coffee shops.

«We will have 15 stores in the short term and 25 in the long term,» said Joey Epstein, managing director of Starbucks Caribbean.

The 12th store is slated for opening this month in the Mall Plaza in St Andrew. The company will employ 18 people at the location, 14 of whom are trained as coffee baristas.

Starbucks Jamaica opened its first store at Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay in 2017. It was followed by three stores in the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay which formed part of the franchise’s initial thrust towards targeting travellers already familiar with the brand. The company then added eight stores across Jamaica.

The next stores are slated for Red Hills Road in St Andrew and then Portmore, Epstein said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com