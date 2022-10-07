Stanley Motta to invest in new commercial space at 58HWT complex

Entornointeligente.com /

Property developer Stanley Motta Limited plans to spend US$12 million, or $1.8 billion, to construct another building on the grounds of its 58HWT complex in Kingston, starting in January.

The new building will rise 10 storeys and will be marketed to outsourcing firms and seekers of office space for rent, said Financial Controller Clifton Morgan at Stanley Motta’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

It’s expected to be completed in 18 months and commissioned by 2025.

Stanley Motta operates ‘a campus’ containing five buildings that currently span 200,000 square feet.

The company will demolish one of the current structures on the property known as Unit 1, and replace it with the 10-story edifice. The project will span 126,000 square, of which 84,000 square feet will be rentable space. It will also add 44 parking spaces.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

