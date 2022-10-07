Something Extra | Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) community celebrated the country’s 60th anniversary of independence and 46th Republic Day with a soirée hosted by Deryck Murray, high commissioner of the twin-island republic to Jamaica, and his wife, Maureen Murray. Held at the T&T High Commission, it was supported by several local companies and saw the attendance of members of the diplomatic community, the Government, Opposition and Trinidad and Tobago nationals residing in Jamaica. All enjoyed a meld of Trinbagonian and Jamaican cuisine. Something Extra brings the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com