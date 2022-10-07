Sangre Grande pensioner, 77, killed in freak accident at home

Entornointeligente.com /

A San­gre Grande woman was killed dur­ing a freak ac­ci­dent at her home on Wednes­day night.

Mer­le Flan­ders died af­ter falling on top of a piece of steel which was be­ing used to prop open a bed­room door.

The 77-year-old pen­sion­er lived at Oropouche Road, San­gre Grande, with her 75-year-old hus­band.

Po­lice re­ports in­di­cate that around 8.19 pm, Flan­ders’ hus­band had just ex­it­ed the cou­ple’s bed­room on his mo­torised scoot­er when he sud­den­ly heard a noise.

As he turned the chair, he ob­served his wife—who had been walk­ing be­hind him—ly­ing atop the piece of steel that was pro­trud­ing from the floor, which they had been us­ing to keep the door from slam­ming closed.

He alert­ed Flan­ders’ broth­er, who lives next door, who im­me­di­ate­ly rushed her to the San­gre Grande Hos­pi­tal. She was lat­er pro­nounced dead at 8.59 pm.

A re­port was al­so made to the San­gre Grande Po­lice Sta­tion and of­fi­cers vis­it­ed the hos­pi­tal, where they spoke with the doc­tor and the vic­tim’s broth­er.

Foren­sic per­son­nel were un­able to vis­it the house on Wednes­day night due to flood­wa­ters ren­der­ing sev­er­al roads in the San­gre Grande dis­trict im­pass­able, but they were ex­pect­ed to vis­it the scene yes­ter­day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

