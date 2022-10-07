Sangre Grande pensioner, 77, killed in freak accident at home

A Sangre Grande woman was killed during a freak accident at her home on Wednesday night.
Merle Flanders died after falling on top of a piece of steel which was being used to prop open a bedroom door.
The 77-year-old pensioner lived at Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, with her 75-year-old husband.
Police reports indicate that around 8.19 pm, Flanders’ husband had just exited the couple’s bedroom on his motorised scooter when he suddenly heard a noise.
As he turned the chair, he observed his wife—who had been walking behind him—lying atop the piece of steel that was protruding from the floor, which they had been using to keep the door from slamming closed.
He alerted Flanders’ brother, who lives next door, who immediately rushed her to the Sangre Grande Hospital. She was later pronounced dead at 8.59 pm.
A report was also made to the Sangre Grande Police Station and officers visited the hospital, where they spoke with the doctor and the victim’s brother.
Forensic personnel were unable to visit the house on Wednesday night due to floodwaters rendering several roads in the Sangre Grande district impassable, but they were expected to visit the scene yesterday.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian