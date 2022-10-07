Respect due to King Charles III – Gonsalves

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTOWN (CMC):

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says his opposition to the British monarchy as sovereign of St Vincent and the Grenadines does not mean that he should disrespect King Charles III.

He made the point as he responded to opposition lawmaker St Clair Leacock, who said Gonsalves’ meeting with the king in Scotland on Saturday showed «barefacedness».

«I saw a picture with Ralph, and – let me be circumspect – the king in England and I didn’t know who was who,» Leacock said Monday on ‘New Times’, his party’s programme on NICE Radio.

«Ralph’s presence in England on the weekend to meet the King of England is the highest, most demonstrative level of political fraud ever seen or heard in my lifetime. It will be difficult to see more barefacedness than that,» he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com